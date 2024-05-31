Former President Edgar Lungu with wife, Esther, arriving at the Lusaka Magistrates’ Court in a matter she is charged with theft of motor vehicles and other properties yesterday -Picture by Chongo Sampa

THE Drug Enforcement Commission (DEC) has arrested and charged former president Edgar Lungu’s wife, Esther, daughter, Chiyeso, and Charles Phiri for being in possession of property reasonably suspected to be proceeds of crime. The property for which the trio has been arrested includes 15 double-storey flats belonging to Esther, a three-storey lodge called ‘The Crest Lodge’ belonging to Chiyeso and Phiri, as well as three flats and a high-cost house belonging to Chiyeso. The properties in question are also subject to forfeiture proceedings before the Economic and Financial Crimes Court. Lungu’s other daughter, Tasila, who is on maternity leave and is facing separate but related charges, has been advised to report to the DEC on June 3, 2024. Meanwhile, there...