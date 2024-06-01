PRESIDENT Hakainde Hichilema has directed the defence and security wings to enhance training on national unity among service men and women to combat divisive talk. The Head of State has also cautioned young recruits against beating their partners while celebrating their achievement. Speaking during the commissioning of 472 Zambia Air Force (ZAF) officers, Thursday, President Hichilema said training courses for defence and security wings needed to include national unity to uphold the country’s unity. “Going forward, ZAF Commander, Army Commander, National Service Commander, Police Inspector General, Correctional Services and all others, Minister of Defence, we must enhance our course curriculum to include aspects of national unity to our forces. We must include, if it’s there, we must enhance it so...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.