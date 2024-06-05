Lumezi Member of Parliament Munir Zulu after storming out of the ACC offices on January 14, 2022 - Picture by Tenson Mkhala

THE Lusaka Magistrates’ Court has granted Lumezi Independent MP Munir Zulu K250,000 bail in his own recognisance in a matter in which he is facing two counts of seditious practices.

Zulu, FDD leader Edith Nawakwi, civil rights activist Brebnar Changala, Mfuwe MP Maureen Mabonga, and Christian Democratic Party president Dan Pule were arrested last week and charged with similar offences.

The five have since appeared before different magistrates and denied the charges of seditious practices.

When Zulu’s matter came up for a ruling on the bail application before Magistrate Faides Hamaundu yesterday, he was granted K250,000 bail but in his own recognisance with two working sureties in the like sum.

Zulu was also ordered to surrender his passport.

Magistrate Hamaundu adjourned the matter to June 17, 18, 19 and 21 for trial.

Nkana Independent MP Binwell Mpundu and Sinda PF MP Masautso Tembo have signed as sureties for Zulu.

Meanwhile, Magistrate Sylvia Munyinya granted Pule K150,000 bail in his own recognisance in a matter in which he is facing one count of seditious practices.

This was after Pule’s lawyer Jonas Zimba made an application for bail pending trial.

Magistrate Munyinya also ordered Pule to surrender his passport to the court.

“I’m inclined to grant the accused bail and set these conditions; two sureties from reputable organisations who are residents of Lusaka with a fixed abode. They will be bound in the sum of K150,000, accused will be bound in the like sum in his own recognisance and [he should] surrender his passport to the clerk of Court,” said Magistrate Munyinya.

She adjourned the matter to June 7, 2024, for commencement of trial.