UPND Lusaka Province Chairperson Obvious Mwaliteta says opposition members are making it difficult for themselves to secure permission for rallies because they are not orderly. On Monday, the Oasis Forum urged President Hakainde Hichilema to allow Edgar Lungu to hold rallies so that people could hear him out and decide whether to reelect him. The Oasis Forum also condemned government’s continued abuse of the Public Order Act using police, stating that they have persistently denied the opposition their right to hold rallies. Commenting on this in an interview, Tuesday, Mwaliteta said if the opposition were orderly, he didn’t think the police could deny them permission to hold rallies. “For me, Edgar should have just gone to rest. Anyway, we are...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.