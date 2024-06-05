COUNCIL of Churches in Zambia General Secretary Fr Emmanuel Chikoya says it’s worrying that police are swift to arrest the opposition but reluctant to apprehend ruling party members committing crimes. And Fr Chikoya says President Hakainde Hichilema’s pronouncements are good, but the opposite is happening in practice. Speaking on Hot FM’s “Red Hot Breakfast” show, Tuesday, Fr Chikoya, who said there was no fair application of the law, urged the police to be professional and non-partisan. “What has happened in terms of utterances, in terms of arrests, is worrisome. Basically, it depicts a picture of a country that is tense. I am not in any way trying to excuse any illegal activities or any wrong things. But the way the...



