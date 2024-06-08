POLICE say a 30-year-old Yango driver has been found dead in Lusaka’s Makeni area. In a statement, Saturday, Police Spokesperson Rae Hamoonga said the deceased, identified as Aaron Katongo, was found with a cut on his stomach with protruding intestines. “On Thursday, June 6, 2024, at approximately 13:30 hours, Makeni Police Station received a tip-off from a concerned member of the public, aged 62, residing in George Compound. The passer by reported discovering a dead body along 70/70 Road near Makeni Seedlings Limited. The body had a cut on the stomach with protruding intestines, and it was suspected that the individual had been dumped there the previous night as the body was still fresh. Police officers promptly visited the scene...



