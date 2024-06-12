PRESIDENT Hakainde Hichilema has conveyed his condolences to President Lazarus Chakwera and the people of Malawi following the death of Vice-President Saulos Chilima and other senior officials in a plane crash. And former president Edgar Lungu says Chilima was a true son of the African soil who believed in hard work and delivering his very best to his country and the continent. Malawi’s Vice-President Saulos Chilima died in a plane crash along with nine other passengers. The aircraft went missing after it failed to land at the Mzuzu International Airport. In a statement shared on his Facebook page, President Hichilema said some of the country’s officers and air transport have been dispatched to Malawi to help with the situation on...