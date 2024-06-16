MINISTRY of Health Permanent Secretary for Technical Services Kennedy Lishimpi says there are rotten eggs in government health institutions, and he won’t rest until they are gotten rid of. Dr Lishimpi has also suspended government workshops at the University Teaching Hospital for three months, directing that the resources be channeled towards strengthening laboratory services. He insists that all the labs at UTH should function properly, adding that he does not want patients to be referred to private institutions. Dr Lishimpi said this when he toured laboratories at UTH’s Cancer Diseases, Children’s and Adult hospitals. He expressed concern over delays in processing laboratory samples, reports of tests expected to be processed at UTH being taken to private institutions, and poor workmanship,...



