POPE Francis has elevated Ndola to the status of Archdiocese with Bishop Benjamin Phiri becoming its first Archbishop. In a notice to all Catholic faithfuls, Tuesday, the Apostolic Nunciature in Zambia disclosed that Pope Francis had placed the dioceses of Kabwe and Solwezi under the new Archdiocese of Ndola. “The Holy Father, Pope Francis has established the new Ecclesiastical Province of Ndola, which will have the Dioceses of Kabwe and Solwezi as suffragan Dioceses, and has appointed the first Metropolitan Archbishop of Ndola, H.E. Msgr Benjamin Phiri, until now Bishop of Ndola,” read the statement. In his homily, Archbishop Phiri said he was happy to see Ndola become an Archdiocese. “We are happy that this day is here and we...



