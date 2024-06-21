THE Zambia Police Service has recorded a report of the sudden and unnatural deaths of a couple in Chongwe District who died a few hours apart. Police say that according to neighbours, the deceased couple had hosted a witch doctor, commonly known as “Dr Simple”, for three days prior to their deaths. In a statement, Friday, Police Public Relations Officer Rae Hamoonga disclosed that a crime scene visit was conducted, during which a jug of water mixed with herbs was found in the couple’s house. “The Zambia Police Service at Kanakantapa Police Post yesterday June 20, 2024 received a report concerning the sudden and unnatural death of a couple in Shimwengwe village of Kanakantapa in Chongwe District. The report was...



