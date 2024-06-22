POLICE in Lusaka have arrested a 28-year-old woman of Old Kanyama Compound for burning her four-year-old son’s palms with a hot spoon for ‘stealing’ sweet potatoes. In a statement, Friday, Police Spokesperson Rae Hamoonga stated that the child had not eaten the whole day and his mother got angry when he helped himself to some sweet potatoes which he saw in the pot. “Kanyama Police Station has received a case of Assault Occasioning Actual Bodily Harm (OABH) on a child. The case was reported by Mr. Happy Mwansa, aged 28, of Bus Stop area, Old Kanyama Compound. He reported on behalf of her 4-year-old daughter, who was assaulted by her biological mother, aged 28, while under her custody. The incident...



