Ministry of Green Economy and Environment Collins Nzovu gives a speech during the launch of the Zambian Parliamentary Caucus on Environment and Climate Change (ZPCECC) Strategic Plan on Monday, October 17, 2022 – Picture by Milimo Namangala

MINISTER of Water Development and Sanitation Collins Nzovu says his ministry will use alternative sources of energy to ensure that all sensitive water installations continue running. Delivering a ministerial statement in the National Assembly, Thursday, Nzovu said the ministry would continue engaging Zesco to ensure it provided dedicated power lines to enable utilities to supply at least the minimum quantity of water. “I am aware of the absence of water supply in Ndola district. This is as a result of load management by Zesco to the water treatment and water supply plants. Zesco has since resolved not to load shed the dedicated supply lines and we therefore do not anticipate any more shortages. On water shortages in most parts of...