IN a significant crackdown on illegal alcohol production, the Lusaka City Council yesterday shut down an illegal ginger beer brewing operation in Lusaka’s Chilenje township following a tip-off from residents. Lusaka City Council Public Relations Officer Chola Mwamba said the local authority had observed that the perpetrators were operating without a liquor licensing certificate. Mwamba revealed that the operation was disguised as a children’s tuition centre. “As the local authority, we are worried about what is happening within the communities. At the same time, we would like to thank members of the public that tipped the local authority that there’s such an activity happening in Chilenje. These people have abrogated numerous regulations. These people have been operating at the backdrop...



