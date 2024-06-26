NKANA Independent MP Binwell Mpundu yesterday wondered why Vice-President Mutale Nalumango has not addressed the issue of a foreigner attempting to procure six million hectares of land in Luapula Province. Speaking during the session of urgent matters without notice in the National Assembly, Tuesday, Mpundu said the Vietnamese national was attempting to acquire almost a quarter of the country’s land. “The province of Luapula is endowed with a lot of minerals and we can conclude it’s a very rich province and has seen peace since the time of independence. My matter without notice is directed to her Honour the Vice President who is in charge of business of the House. There is serious apprehension in Luapula as we speak today...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.