THE Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) says it is working tirelessly to enhance the credibility of the next elections and to ensure they are as peaceful as possible. Featuring on The Conversation Podcast recently, former ECZ chief electoral officer Patrick Nshindano expressed fear that electoral violence might erupt in 2026 if the commission did not aggressively act on the recommendations made by stakeholders after the last general elections. “It is unfortunate that electoral violence remains a big challenge and I do foresee it also, unfortunately, being an issue come 2026, until we deal with it strongly. And one of the things that I had hoped coming from the 2021 general elections was that we would basically take a step back...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.