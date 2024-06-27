FORMER Secretary to Cabinet Leslie Mbula says President Hakainde Hichilema did not override his Secretary to the Cabinet regarding the directive on the use of government vehicles. He argues that the President is a policymaker while the Secretary to the Cabinet is an implementer who executes policies after advising the Head of State. Recently, Secretary to the Cabinet Patrick Kangwa directed that all government vehicles should be parked by 18:00 hours. However, President Hichilema reversed this decision on Tuesday, allowing public servants entitled to vehicles to access them 24 hours a day in order to improve service delivery. Commenting on this development in an interview, Mbula said there was no contradiction whatsoever because the President emphasised that work must continue...



