THE Lusaka Magistrates’ Court has convicted and sentenced former Chilanga Town Council Secretary Mumbi Chocho to 12 months simple imprisonment for corrupt acquisition of property. In a statement, Friday, Anti-Corruption Commission Head of Corporate Communications Timothy Moono stated that on January 27, 2020, in Chilanga, Chocho fraudulently diverted 20,060 kilograms of crushed stones, valued at K3,300, to her property in Chalala area for her personal use. Moono stated that the crushed stones belonged to the Chilanga Town Council and were intended for maintenance of the Civic Centre. “The Lusaka Subordinate Court has convicted former Chilanga Town Council Secretary Mumbi Mubanga Chocho for corrupt acquisition of property and sentenced her to 12 months simple imprisonment. In presiding over the matter, Hon....



