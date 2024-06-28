THE Department of Immigration has revealed that it apprehended 222 persons of different nationalities in a clean-up operation in Lusaka. In a statement, Friday, Department of Immigration Public Relations Officer Namati Nshinka said 217 were nabbed for various immigration offences while five for drug related offences. He said the operation mainly covered Lusaka West, COMESA market, Kamwala, Nyumba Yanga, Meanwood Ndeke, Chalala, Mtendere, Kalingalinga and Makeni Villa. “The Department of Immigration on 27th June 2024 apprehended 222 persons of different nationalities in a clean-up operation conducted in conjunction with other security wings including the Zambia Police Service, the Drug Enforcement Commission and the National Anti-Terrorism Centre. Those apprehended were 50 persons of unverified nationalities, 42 Burundians, 36 Congolese, 30 Tanzanians...



