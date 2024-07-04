POLICE have arrested three out of six suspected criminals who attacked a 28-year-old man at Mutumbi Cemetery on July 3. In a statement, Thursday, Deputy Police Public Relations Officer Danny Mwale said six men, who were armed with machetes, attacked a man of Lusaka’s Obama area and robbed him of K10,500 and a cellular phone. “Three suspected criminals out of the six who attacked a 28-year-old man in Mutumbi Cemetery have been arrested. On July 3, 2024 around 13:00 hours, six suspects while armed with machetes and other offensive weapons, attacked a man of Obama area in Lusaka and robbed him of money amounting to K10,500 and a cellular phone. Police investigations revealed that the victim was attacked while walking...