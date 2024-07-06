The Department of Immigration in Samfya has secured the conviction of 25-year-old Pascal Chama for aiding and abetting a 51-year-old Congolese national. In a statement, Saturday, Immigration Public Relations Officer Namati Nshinka said Chama was apprehended for assisting Yumba Kyabutakou, an undocumented Congolese national, to sell a motor bike and conduct traditional healing practices, by offering him interpretation services. “The Samfya Immigration Office on 3rd July 2024 secured the conviction of Mr. Pascal Chama, a 25-year-old Zambian of Chief Mibenge’s Chitambala Village for aiding and abetting a 51-year-old Congolese. Pascal Chama was sentenced to pay a fine of K 80,000- or twelve-months’ simple imprisonment. He was apprehended on 19th June 2024 for assisting Mr Yumba Kyabutakou, an undocumented Congolese national,...