The Department of Immigration in Samfya has secured the conviction of 25-year-old Pascal Chama for aiding and abetting a 51-year-old Congolese national. In a statement, Saturday, Immigration Public Relations Officer Namati Nshinka said Chama was apprehended for assisting Yumba Kyabutakou, an undocumented Congolese national, to sell a motor bike and conduct traditional healing practices, by offering him interpretation services. “The Samfya Immigration Office on 3rd July 2024 secured the conviction of Mr. Pascal Chama, a 25-year-old Zambian of Chief Mibenge’s Chitambala Village for aiding and abetting a 51-year-old Congolese. Pascal Chama was sentenced to pay a fine of K 80,000- or twelve-months’ simple imprisonment. He was apprehended on 19th June 2024 for assisting Mr Yumba Kyabutakou, an undocumented Congolese national,...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.