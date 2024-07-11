UNZA lecturers and support staff have vowed that the university will not open to students on Monday if government does not settle their dues, some dating as far back as 2015. Yesterday, UNZA lecturers and the support staff held a peaceful protest within the Great East Main Campus grounds, displaying placards with writings: “we are not volunteers”. University of Zambia Professional Staff Union (UNZAPROSU) president Likezo Pumulo told News Diggers that the union rejected a K50 million offer from government because it wasn’t enough to settle the staff’s dues. “I am sure you have followed the story closely of UNZA employees being owed some gratuity and pension for some time now. I think the past two weeks we have been...



