MPOROKOSO PF member of parliament Brian Mundubile says it is difficult to be an effective member of parliament because the National Assembly lacks democracy. And Mundubile says if a Patriotic Front member was involved in any of the suspicious transactions highlighted in the 2023 FIC trends report, they wouldn’t be sitting peacefully in their house. Speaking during his appearance on KBN TV, Thursday, Mundubile said MPs were usually suspended for alleged misconduct whenever there was a sensitive discussion on the floor of the House. “Part of the confusion and misconduct is because Parliament is not being run the way it’s supposed to be run. We continue to fight. I, Munir Zulu and Jay Jay Banda, we must be ranking the...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.