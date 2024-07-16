LANDS Minister Elijah Muchima says the prevalence of corruption at the ministry has reduced because officials involved in corrupt activities were reported to law enforcement agencies and are being investigated. The Office of the Public Protector recently disclosed that the most complained about institutions were the Ministry of Education, the Ministry of Lands and issues that border on the administration of the Constituency Development Fund. In an interview, Monday, Muchima urged members of the public to report and name officers who demand money to provide services, arguing that corruption involves two parties. “I have talked to my officers, and we have tried to put systems in place so that we can address corruption. You see, at the moment the situation...



