PF faction Information and Publicity Chairperson Emmanuel Mwamba says the party’s central committee held a consultative meeting yesterday to discuss various issues affecting both the party and the country. In a statement yesterday, Mwamba said the meeting was chaired by former president Edgar Lungu. “The Central Committee of the Patriotic Front held a consultative Central Committee Meeting to discuss various pertinent issues that have risen and affect the party and the country. The meeting was chaired by Zambia’s sixth president and party president, Dr. Edgar Chagwa Lungu,” stated Mwamba....



