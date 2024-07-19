Energy Minister Peter Kapala addresses delegates during the first quarter budget and economic performance briefing in Lusaka by the Ministry of Finance in Lusaka on April 7, 2022 – Picture by Tenson Mkhala

PRESIDENT Hakainde Hichilema has transferred Peter Kapala to the Ministry of Fisheries and Livestock and Makozo Chikote to the Ministry of Energy. In a statement, Friday, State House Chief Communication Specialist Clayson Hamasaka said President Hichilema had directed the Ministers to discharge their functions with due diligence. “President Hakainde Hichilema has transferred Honourable Peter C. Kapala, MP to the Ministry of Fisheries and Livestock and Honourable Makozo Chikote MP to the Ministry of Energy with immediate effect. The President implores and directs the Ministers to discharge their functions with due diligence in their new portfolios,” stated Hamasaka....