TIZ Executive Director Maurice Nyambe has expressed hope that the dissolution of the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) board is part of the wider reforms that President Hakainde Hichilema has instituted to sanitise the fight against corruption. Last Thursday, President Hakainde Hichilema dissolved the ACC Board. This was after President Hichilema summoned former (ACC) director general Thom Shamakamba to State House on Tuesday and asked him to resign following a lengthy statement written by former ACC commissioner Dr O’Brien Kaaba, urging the President to dissolve the Commission’s management. In an interview, Friday, Nyambe said the President’s decision to dissolve the board was inevitable due to the gravity of the issues that were raised in Dr Kaaba’s statement. “The President’s decision to dissolve...



