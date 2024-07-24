PRESIDENT Hakainde Hichilema has appointed Katuba UPND member of parliament Mwabashike Nkulukusa as Central Province Minister. In a statement, Wednesday, State House Chief Communications Specialist Clayson Hamasaka said President Hichilema wished Nkulukusa God’s blessings in his new role. “President Hakainde Hichilema has pursuant to Article 1 17 (l) of the Constitution of the Republic of Zambia, appointed Honourable Mwabashike Nkulukusa MP, Member of Parliament for Katuba Constituency as Minister for Central Province. The President congratulates the Minister and wishes him God’s blessings in his new role,” said Hamasaka....



