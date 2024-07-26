GOVERNMENT Chief Whip Stafford Mulusa says UPND members of parliament held a caucus with President Hakainde Hichilema on Wednesday to review their performance as the ruling party. And Mulusa has dismissed claims that the UPND wants to secure a two-thirds majority in Parliament to amend the Constitution, noting that such amendments require wide consultations. The Patriotic Front alleged on their official Facebook page that President Hichilema held a caucus meeting with UPND members of parliament this week, where he emphasised the need to have control of the numbers in the House. They further claimed that the President wondered why the Kawambwa seat had not been declared vacant following the imprisonment of the area member of parliament, Nickson Chilangwa, among other...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.