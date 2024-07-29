Paramount Chief Mwata Kazembe of the Lunda speaking people performs the ceremonial dance shortly after he collapsed during the Ceremony in Mwansabombwe on July 27, 2019 - Picture by Tenson Mkhala

EVERY person across this country should be treated equally, the malice must just stop as it is very retrogressive; the abuse of our people in Luapula and beyond should come to an end, says Senior Chief Mwata Kazembe. And Paramount Chief Mpezeni of the Ngoni speaking people of Eastern Province has called upon Senior Chief Mwata Kazembe to ensure that the people of Luapula take up the duty of growing maize as a big-time venture by taking advantage of the abundant rainfall in the Northern circuit. Meanwhile, the ruling UPND has refuted social media claims that its ministers, led by Local Government and Rural Development Minister Gary Nkombo, angrily left the Mutomboko ceremony after Mwata Kazembe denied them an opportunity...