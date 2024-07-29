THE Health Professions Council of Zambia (HPCZ) has closed 10 health facilities in Lusaka, Southern and Central Provinces for operating without valid health facility licences. In a notice issued, Monday, HPCZ announced that the closure was effective Friday, July 26, 2024. The affected facilities are Fibale Clinic, Kabwe Trust Clinic, Guardian Medical Centre, Musikili School Sickbay, Oriental Quarries Clinic, among others. “The Health Professions Council of Zambia (HPCZ) wishes to inform all stakeholders and the general public that, effective Friday, 26th July 2024, the understated 10 health facilities have been closed for operating without their respective valid health facility licences contrary to Section 36(1), 45 and 50(1)(b) of the Health Professions Council Act Number 24 of 2009. [Those affected are:]...



