PF faction president Miles Sampa has asked the Lusaka High Court to grant him an interim injunction, restraining Robert Chabinga from holding himself out as PF president. Sampa has submitted that the Mafinga PF MP’s actions, if left unchecked, will cause irreparable harm and confusion within the PF. Morgan Ng’ona, Sampa’s former Secretary General, sued Sampa for removing him as PF SG and for holding himself out as president when the PF Central Committee, which includes Ng’ona and Chabinga, expelled Sampa as PF president. Ng’ona is also seeking an order that Sampa’s decision to dissolve the party’s central committee was illegal as he wields no such powers. Ng’ona did not cite Chabinga as a respondent in the matter, but Chabinga...



