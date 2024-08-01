WITH the debt restructuring process behind us, the rejuvenated mining sector and enhanced CDF, we expect to see significant development in our local council economies, says President Hakainde Hichilema. In a statement shared on Facebook after his meeting with mayors and town council chairpersons yesterday, President Hichilema said officials from local councils should ensure development reaches every citizen without bureaucratic delays or discrimination. “It was a great pleasure meeting our Mayors and Town Council Chairpersons from across the nation today at State House. These officers are elected representatives of the people and, therefore, part of government. Like us, their supreme call is to deliver development to their areas of jurisdiction and to manage public resources prudently. This can only be...



