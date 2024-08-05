SECRETARY to the Treasury Felix Nkulukusa says sometimes, it is human beings who delay procurement processes, and not the procurement laws. Meanwhile, Secretary to the Cabinet Patrick Kangwa has expressed hope that the country will bounce back and achieve the 6.6 percent projected growth rate. Speaking at the second National Coordinating Committee Meeting, Friday, Nkulukusa said sometimes, procurement officers deliberately delayed processes so that they could single source. “On the procurement, I want to say this, I remember having two cases when we were in Cabinet where we were told the delay was because of lengthy procurement. I called the procurement experts, and we went through the time frame that it would take to undertake a procurement under the current...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.