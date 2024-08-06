SOCIALIST Party Director of Research and Training Dr Lawrence Mwelwa and National Chairperson for Mobilisation Wilson Banda have left the party, a day after Antonio Mwanza and another person were fired, citing undemocratic tendencies within the party. And Dr Mwelwa says Socialist Party leader Dr Fred M’membe’s tight grip on the party stifles creativity, sidelines potential new leaders, and creates an environment where disagreement is met with punishment. On Sunday, the opposition party fired its deputy general secretary (political) Antonio Mwanza and deputy general secretary administration Alick Tembo. When contacted, Mwanza declined to comment on his dismissal, saying he would speak at an appropriate time as he was still consulting with his people. “I am not saying anything until the...



