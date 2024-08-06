ARCHBISHOP Alick Banda says when priests remain silent in the face of injustice, corruption and human rights issues, they are also aiding and abetting the status quo, thereby making the Church questionable. Archbishop Banda also urged 15 newly ordained priests to be cautious of praise singers as they begin their ministry, warning that these individuals will come in all forms and will lead them nowhere but doom. Giving his homily during the Priestly Ordination Mass at the Cathedral of the Child Jesus in Lusaka, Sunday, Archbishop Banda said people would judge the newly ordained priests based on how they care for the most vulnerable members of society. “As you exercise your ministry, be humble. Remember, people will judge you in...



