IT’s not biblical that we hunger, it’s biblical that we have food, says Lusaka Catholic Diocese Archbishop Alick Banda, in apparent reference to President Hakainde Hichilema’s remarks that hunger is biblical. In his homily during the Confirmation Mass at St Andrew’s Parish – Apollo, Sunday, Archbishop Banda added that it was biblical that people lived a better life. “It is faith that makes us eager and want to defend all those that are voiceless on the margin of society. Those that are sick, imprisoned, those that don’t have work and those that lack what is needed in life for them to appreciate that indeed, God is our saviour. It is not biblical that we suffer but it is biblical that...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.