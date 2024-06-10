A LEADERSHIP that is fearful becomes suspicious and spies on its people, says Archbishop Alick Banda. And Archbishop Banda says evil prevails when good people do nothing about it just like a nation which is divided becomes cruel, offensive and vindictive on its people and generates into civil strife. Giving his homily during Mass at St Peter’s 10 miles parish, Sunday, Archbishop Banda said a leadership that was failing projected its failures on others. “Evil prevails when good people do nothing about it. Just like a marriage when issues arise and we do nothing, that marriage results into a divorce. Just like a nation which is divided becomes cruel, offensive and vindictive on its people and generates into civil strife....



