ZAMBIA police says it recorded 17,833 criminal cases countrywide during the second quarter of 2024, marking an increase from the 16,203 cases recorded during the same period in 2023. The police service says Muchinga and Copperbelt recorded the highest number of murder cases, with 23 cases in each province. In a statement, Tuesday, Police Public Relations Officer Rae Hamoonga said a total of 9,504 arrests were made during the period under review. “The Zambia Police Service recorded a total of 17,833 criminal cases countrywide during the second quarter of 2024, marking an increase from the 16,203 cases recorded during the same period in 2023. Lusaka Province reported the highest number of cases at 5,463, accounting for 30.63% of the total....



