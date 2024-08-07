ZEMA says it is not aware that Chinese businesses have set up copper processing plants in Chingola’s Chiwempala Township and that if this is happening it has not been licensed by the regulator. This is contrary to the information given by Chingola MP and Commerce Minister Chipoka Mulenga who said the Chinese are conducting legal business in the township because they have ZEMA approval and licences for their operations. When informed yesterday of ZEMA’s position that it had not authorised the Chinese processing plants in Chiwempala, the minister said he provided information to the best of his knowledge, adding that if he was wrong and didn’t give accurate information, he would take full responsibility. Meanwhile, ZEMA says it will visit...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.