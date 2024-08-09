THE state is offering a reward of K2 million to anyone with information leading to the whereabouts of Petauke Central Independent MP, Emmanuel Jay Banda. In a “Wanted Person” notice, the police stated that the fugitive, who was facing charges of aggravated robbery and attempted murder, escaped from lawful custody while admitted to Chipata General Hospital. The police stated that any information regarding the whereabouts of Banda must be reported to the nearest police station immediately. “The Zambia police service is urgently seeking the whereabouts of Jay Emmanuel Banda, who is currently facing charges of aggravated robbery and attempted murder. The suspect escaped from lawful custody while admitted at Chipata General Hospital. Anyone with information leading to the successful apprehension...



