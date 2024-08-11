LAWYER Charles Changano has commended the judiciary’s decision to approve the broadcast of selected court proceedings, stating that it will allow people from various parts of the country to follow proceedings remotely. Changano says if such facilities had been implemented earlier, people would have been able to follow important cases such as former president Edgar Lungu’s eligibility case without any problems. On Thursday, Chief Justice Mumba Malila disclosed that the Judiciary’s Policy Committee had agreed that some selected court proceedings should be broadcast live, adding that they were currently at the stage of crafting guidelines. Justice Malila revealed that the proposal was approved when the committee met in March this year. Commenting on this in an interview, Changano said the...