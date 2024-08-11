Lawyer Charles Changana speaking to the press after former first Lady Esther Lungu yesterday attended the Economic and Financial Crimes Court (EFCC) for a hearing of the matter where the DPP wants her 15 double story flats forfeited to the state in Lusaka on Monday 20th May 2024- Picture by Chongo Sampa

LAWYER Charles Changano has commended the judiciary’s decision to approve the broadcast of selected court proceedings, stating that it will allow people from various parts of the country to follow proceedings remotely. Changano says if such facilities had been implemented earlier, people would have been able to follow important cases such as former president Edgar Lungu’s eligibility case without any problems. On Thursday, Chief Justice Mumba Malila disclosed that the Judiciary’s Policy Committee had agreed that some selected court proceedings should be broadcast live, adding that they were currently at the stage of crafting guidelines. Justice Malila revealed that the proposal was approved when the committee met in March this year. Commenting on this in an interview, Changano said the...