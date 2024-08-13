THE Zambia Free Press Initiative (FPI) says the Judiciary’s decision to approve the broadcast of selected court proceedings will promote public understanding of the legal system and address longstanding misconceptions about the Judiciary’s openness. On Thursday, Chief Justice Mumba Malila disclosed that the Judiciary’s Policy Committee had agreed that some selected court proceedings should be broadcast live, and that they were currently at the stage of crafting guidelines. In a statement, Monday, FPI Founder Joan Chirwa said the initiative marked a significant milestone in the pursuit of transparency, accountability, and the public’s right to access information. “The Zambia Free Press Initiative (FPI) welcomes the announcement by Chief Justice Mumba Malila regarding the Judiciary’s ongoing efforts to draft rules and regulations...



