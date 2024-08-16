UNIVERSITY of Zambia Students Union (UNZASU) president Vincent Musilikani says President Hakainde Hichilema’s administration has undoubtedly made significant strides in various sectors, propelling Zambia towards national development. Musilikani has, however, urged government to prioritise the completion of unfinished hostels at the institution to alleviate the shortage of accommodation. Speaking when President Hichilema received an honorary doctorate in Business Administration at UNZA, Thursday, Musilikani said the Head of State’s leadership, vision and unwavering commitment to Zambia’s development was inspiring. “Bally, this is from our hearts to you. On behalf of the entire student body at the University of Zambia, we extend our congratulations to you on this well-deserved honorary doctorate. Your leadership, vision and unwavering commitment to the development of our...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.