GOVERNMENT has announced that load-shedding will increase to 17 hours per day effective September 1, 2024. And Energy Minister Makozo Chikote says current Zesco tariffs are insufficient when it comes to meeting the cost of power imports. Addressing the media, Friday, Chitoke said Kariba Dam had only remained with about 10 percent of usable water for power generation. “During this week, the available power generation remained at an average 890 megawatts against a total installed generation capacity of 3,777 megawatts. The national average peak demand remained at 2,400 megawatts, resulting in a power deficit of 1,510 megawatts. To address this deficit, Zesco Limited, together with other traders, are currently importing a total of 496 megawatts of power from the region,...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.