FORMER president Edgar Lungu has offered to go to Zimbabwe and resolve any spat between that country and Zambia. And New Heritage Party president Chishala Kateka says Lungu is prepared to go to the SADC Summit in Zimbabwe if President Hakainde Hichilema sends him. Last year, the ruling party ZANU-PF in Zimbabwe accused President Hichilema of trying to meddle in the country’s electoral process. Meanwhile, in a recent video, President Mnangagwa was seen telling his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin that the United States was setting up military bases in Zambia, a matter which government is trying to resolve diplomatically. Speaking during UKA media briefing, Friday, Kateka said Lungu wanted to be sent to Zimbabwe. “The sort of friction that we...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.