Minister of Justice Mulambo Haimbe making his remarks during the launch of the Zambia National Committee on prevention of Genocide, War crimes, Crimes against humanity and all forms of discrimination program in Lusaka on Thursday 21st March, 2024-Picture by Chongo Sampa

Minister of Justice Mulambo Haimbe making his remarks during the launch of the Zambia National Committee on prevention of Genocide, War crimes, Crimes against humanity and all forms of discrimination program in Lusaka on Thursday 21st March, 2024-Picture by Chongo Sampa

FOREIGN Affairs and International Cooperation Mulambo Haimbe says Zambia and Zimbabwe are sisterly countries which will strive to strengthen their relationship. And Haimbe says Zambia will support incoming Chairperson of the SADC Organ on Politics, Defence and Security Cooperation, Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa. On Friday, Haimbe chaired the Organ Troika Ministerial Committee which was the last meeting convened by him in his capacity as Chair before handing over to Minister of Foreign Affairs and East African Cooperation of the United Republic of Tanzania, Mahmoud Thabit Kombo, MP as incoming Chair. Speaking to Zimbabwe Broadcasting Corporation, Haimbe said Zambia was committed to holding hands with countries in the region. “The Organ on Defence, Security and Political operation is very important organ...