PRESIDENT Hakainde Hichilema’s Finance and Investments advisor Jito Kayumba says the Head of State has been receiving his salary and allowances, but donates it all to charity. In June last year, Kayumba said President Hichilema does not collect his salary as he preferred to divert it to charitable endeavours. He said this after President Hichilema gave marketeers along Tokyo way K100,000 to help boost their businesses. But speaking during the 2024 Energy Forum for Africa Conference, Tuesday, President Hichilema said he gets a monthly salary of only K53,000. The President’s comment raised public debate, wondering what the status quo was. When contacted for clarification, Kayumba confirmed that the President was receiving his salary and allowances, but that it was all...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.