A News Diggers investigation has unearthed a scheme in which some medical staff at the Cancer Diseases Hospital and University Teaching Hospital are conniving with officials from the Social Welfare to collect money from unsuspecting patients in order to exempt them from paying bills. The fraudulent scheme which also involves junior workers who identify and approach the patients has also affected patients coming from neighbouring countries, mostly Zimbabwe and Democratic Republic of Congo. The Cancer Diseases Hospital (CDH) management admits incidents of corruption, but says the culprit identified was from the University Teaching Hospital (UTH). Chief Administrator at CDH Charles Daka further explained that the hospital has taken corrective measures to recover the money which was fraudulently obtained from the...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.