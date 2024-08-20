POLICE conducted a search operation yesterday at the residence of Petauke Independent MP Emmanuel Jay Banda in Lusaka’s Ibex. One of Banda’s wives says the police were looking for a Samsung phone that had allegedly been brought to the house on Saturday by a boy. Mulenga Mumba has lamented that the family is being treated as suspects despite being victims in the matter. On the other hand, Police Public Relations Officer Rae Hamoonga says the search operation is part of an ongoing investigation. In an interview, Mumba narrated how police officers from Ibex informed her that they needed to question her at her residence after she delivered medication to Banda’s sister, who was detained at Ibex Police Station. “I took...



