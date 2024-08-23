PRESIDENT Hakainde Hichilema says in 10 years’ time, people will truly appreciate his methodical way of doing things, further urging those trying to remove him from office to work harder. And President Hichilema says government is admiring how Britain is clamping down on criminality being perpetrated on social media. Meanwhile, Health Minister Elijah Muchima has insisted that his ministry is working hard to stop the pilferage of drugs in government hospitals. Speaking to Chitambala Mwewa alias Simon Mwewa Lane upon arrival in Chamboli, President Hichilema said in 10 years’ time, people would appreciate his methodical way of doing things. “We are going to Chimwemwe from here. Things are happening. Bally waku Copperbelt nomba (Bally is from Copperbelt now). You were...



